Financial Contrast: YogaWorks (OTCMKTS:YOGAQ) versus Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM)

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM – Get Rating) and YogaWorks (OTCMKTS:YOGAQ – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.2% of Smart Share Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 72.4% of YogaWorks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Smart Share Global and YogaWorks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart Share Global 0 0 3 0 3.00 YogaWorks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Smart Share Global currently has a consensus target price of $10.07, indicating a potential upside of 550.68%. Given Smart Share Global’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Smart Share Global is more favorable than YogaWorks.

Profitability

This table compares Smart Share Global and YogaWorks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart Share Global -3.51% -27.82% -2.95% YogaWorks N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Smart Share Global and YogaWorks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart Share Global $562.63 million 0.69 -$19.55 million ($21.23) -0.07 YogaWorks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

YogaWorks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Smart Share Global.

Smart Share Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, provides mobile device charging services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces. As of June 30, 2021, the company had 6.0 million power banks in 771,000 POIs in 1,600 counties and county-level districts. Smart Share Global Limited was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

YogaWorks Company Profile (Get Rating)

YogaWorks, Inc. operates yoga studios under the YogaWorks and Yoga Tree brand names in the United States. It primarily provides yoga classes, workshops, teacher training programs, and yoga-related retail merchandise. The company offers online yoga instruction and programming services through its MyYogaWorks.com Web platform. As of May 14, 2019, it owned and operated 68 studios in Los Angeles, Orange County, Northern California, New York City, Boston, Baltimore, the Washington, D.C. area, Houston, and Atlanta. The company was formerly known as YWX Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to YogaWorks, Inc. in April 2017. YogaWorks, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Culver City, California. On October 14, 2020, YogaWorks, Inc., a Delaware C-Corporation, along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on May 5, 2021.

