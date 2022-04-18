Financial Review: Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) and Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) and Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Atreca alerts:

This table compares Atreca and Stealth BioTherapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atreca N/A N/A -$109.32 million ($2.95) -0.86 Stealth BioTherapeutics $21.09 million 1.34 -$52.53 million ($0.41) -1.15

Stealth BioTherapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Atreca. Stealth BioTherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atreca, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.4% of Atreca shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Stealth BioTherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Atreca shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Atreca has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stealth BioTherapeutics has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Atreca and Stealth BioTherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atreca N/A -58.28% -47.38% Stealth BioTherapeutics N/A N/A -143.59%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Atreca and Stealth BioTherapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atreca 0 0 5 0 3.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Atreca currently has a consensus price target of $20.25, suggesting a potential upside of 700.40%. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 639.96%. Given Atreca’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Atreca is more favorable than Stealth BioTherapeutics.

Summary

Atreca beats Stealth BioTherapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atreca (Get Rating)

Atreca, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform. The company's ATRC-101 product candidate reacts in vitro with a majority of human ovarian, non-small cell lung, colorectal, and breast cancer samples from multiple patients. It also developing APN-122597, a receptor tyrosine kinase that target tumor tissues; and ATRC-501/MAM01, that targets the circumsporozoite protein of Plasmodium falciparum for the treatment of malaria. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xencor, Inc. for research, development, and commercialization of novel CD3 bispecific antibodies in oncology; licensing agreement with the Bill & Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute for the development and commercialization of MAM01/ATRC-501 for the prevention of malaria. Atreca, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in San Carlos, California.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics (Get Rating)

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.