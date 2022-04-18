Financial Review: Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) vs. Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT)

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Rating) and Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Waitr alerts:

This table compares Waitr and Future FinTech Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waitr $182.19 million 0.25 -$5.23 million ($0.05) -6.00 Future FinTech Group $370,000.00 133.27 $88.93 million N/A N/A

Future FinTech Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Waitr.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.2% of Waitr shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of Future FinTech Group shares are held by institutional investors. 20.7% of Waitr shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Future FinTech Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Waitr has a beta of -1.46, indicating that its share price is 246% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Future FinTech Group has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Waitr and Future FinTech Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waitr 0 1 1 0 2.50 Future FinTech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Waitr currently has a consensus price target of $1.88, indicating a potential upside of 525.00%. Given Waitr’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Waitr is more favorable than Future FinTech Group.

Profitability

This table compares Waitr and Future FinTech Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waitr -2.87% -11.11% -4.98% Future FinTech Group -265.39% -52.89% -47.10%

Summary

Waitr beats Future FinTech Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Waitr Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waitr Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its Waitr, Bite Squad, and Delivery Dudes mobile applications provide delivery, carryout, dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 26,000 restaurants on the platforms. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Future FinTech Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Future FinTech Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a real-name block chain e-commerce platform that integrates block chain and internet technology in People's Republic of China. It operates through CCM Shopping Mall Membership, Sales of Goods, and Others segments. The company offers Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), an enterprise customer interactive and comprehensive shopping and sales service platform; NONOGIRL, a cross-border e-commerce platform; and DCON, a block chain-based application incubator and a digital payment system. It also engages in the development of block chain-based e-commerce and financial technology; and provides technical services and support for real name and blockchain based assets. The company was formerly known as SkyPeople Fruit Juice, Inc. and changed its name to Future FinTech Group Inc. in June 2017. Future FinTech Group Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Waitr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waitr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.