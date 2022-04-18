Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) PT Lowered to C$3.20

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Acumen Capital from C$3.50 to C$3.20 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “n/a” rating on the stock. Acumen Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.36% from the stock’s previous close.

TSE:FTG traded down C$0.03 on Monday, hitting C$2.75. 5,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,968. The company has a market cap of C$67.35 million and a PE ratio of 275.00. Firan Technology Group has a 1 year low of C$2.17 and a 1 year high of C$3.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.57.

Firan Technology Group

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards, illuminated cockpit display panels, and keyboards primarily in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. It operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. The company offers printed circuit boards, standard rigid, high-density interconnect, RF circuitry, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

