Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) PT Lowered to C$3.20

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Acumen Capital from C$3.50 to C$3.20 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “n/a” rating on the stock. Acumen Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.36% from the stock’s previous close.
TSE:FTG traded down C$0.03 on Monday, hitting C$2.75. 5,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,968. The company has a market cap of C$67.35 million and a PE ratio of 275.00. Firan Technology Group has a 1 year low of C$2.17 and a 1 year high of C$3.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.57.
