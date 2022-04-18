Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC) Director Sells C$75,955.27 in Stock

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC – Get Rating) Director Francis J.C. Newbould sold 5,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.77, for a total value of C$75,955.27.

Shares of TSE:FC traded up C$0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting C$13.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.95, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 8.04. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$13.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$461.48 million and a PE ratio of 14.58.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$13.05 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. will post 0.9800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.79%.

About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

