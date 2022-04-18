First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the March 15th total of 5,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
In other news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $303,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 330,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,342,000 after buying an additional 179,043 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,560,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 669,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,803,000 after buying an additional 47,088 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,090,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:FBP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,356. First BanCorp. has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.93.
First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $214.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.
About First BanCorp. (Get Rating)
First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First BanCorp. (FBP)
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.