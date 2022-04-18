First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the March 15th total of 5,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $303,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 330,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,342,000 after buying an additional 179,043 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,560,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 669,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,803,000 after buying an additional 47,088 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,090,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of NYSE:FBP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,356. First BanCorp. has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.93.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $214.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

About First BanCorp. (Get Rating)

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.