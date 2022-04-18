First Bank (FRBA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 25th. Analysts expect First Bank to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $22.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 million. First Bank had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect First Bank to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FRBA stock opened at $14.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $263.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.57. First Bank has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $15.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in First Bank by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 12,548 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in First Bank by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 13,294 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in First Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in First Bank in the third quarter valued at about $152,000.

FRBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

