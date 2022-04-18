First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Short Interest Up 28.3% in March

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,870,000 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the March 15th total of 16,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $2,682,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its stake in First Horizon by 3.2% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 22,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Horizon by 19.1% in the first quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in First Horizon by 708.9% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 132,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 116,550 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FHN traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,762,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,599,310. First Horizon has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $24.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.85 and its 200-day moving average is $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.18.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $745.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.51 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 30.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

FHN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Hovde Group lowered First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

