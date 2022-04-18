First Industrial Realty Trust (FR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.61. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 56.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

FR stock opened at $61.58 on Monday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.73%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $436,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $589,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

FR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.73.

About First Industrial Realty Trust (Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.