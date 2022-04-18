First Internet Bancorp (INBK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 20th. Analysts expect First Internet Bancorp to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 28.86% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect First Internet Bancorp to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

INBK stock opened at $41.57 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.88. First Internet Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.05 and a 12-month high of $53.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 4.98%.

In related news, CEO David B. Becker bought 16,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $725,973.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jerry L. Williams sold 1,702 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $85,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INBK. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 194.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 34,953 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 570,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,856,000 after acquiring an additional 29,983 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 35,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 15,238 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 15.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 8,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 72.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INBK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

