First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the March 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NASDAQ:FTC traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.66. The company had a trading volume of 445 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,107. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $96.10 and a 52 week high of $124.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.02.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.088 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This is an increase from First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).
