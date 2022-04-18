First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:FMY opened at $12.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.66. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.08.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%.

About First Trust Mortgage Income Fund

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

