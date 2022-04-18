First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Short Interest Down 25.2% in March

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 223,700 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the March 15th total of 299,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 644,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
FTXN traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.17. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,019. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $27.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.24.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.
