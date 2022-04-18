FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded FirstGroup from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Get FirstGroup alerts:

FGROY stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. FirstGroup has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.34.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.