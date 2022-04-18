Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.84 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) to report sales of $3.84 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Fiserv’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.73 billion and the highest is $3.90 billion. Fiserv reported sales of $3.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full-year sales of $16.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.16 billion to $16.63 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $17.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.32 billion to $18.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.29.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $1,276,199.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,439 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Fiserv by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,677,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,901,409 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $522,697,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its position in Fiserv by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,935,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,186,469,000 after buying an additional 4,775,001 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Fiserv by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,735,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $964,343,000 after buying an additional 4,226,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $316,560,000. 96.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $99.67 on Monday. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $89.91 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $64.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.09, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

