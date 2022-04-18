Five Star Bancorp (FSBC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 25th. Analysts expect Five Star Bancorp to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.11. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 47.76%. The company had revenue of $23.15 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Five Star Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Five Star Bancorp stock opened at $26.58 on Monday. Five Star Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $33.98. The stock has a market cap of $458.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Five Star Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 483.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Five Star Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Five Star Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. 34.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

