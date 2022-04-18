Flexsteel Industries (FLXS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 25th. Analysts expect Flexsteel Industries to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $141.67 million for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.41%. On average, analysts expect Flexsteel Industries to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FLXS stock opened at $19.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $125.48 million, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.29. Flexsteel Industries has a 1-year low of $18.23 and a 1-year high of $51.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexsteel Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

In other Flexsteel Industries news, CFO Derek P. Schmidt purchased 12,411 shares of Flexsteel Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.42 per share, with a total value of $278,254.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathryn P. Dickson purchased 2,000 shares of Flexsteel Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.11 per share, for a total transaction of $44,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 24,332 shares of company stock valued at $544,486. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLXS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 106.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Flexsteel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 193.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered and wooden furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It offers upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, and bedroom furniture.

