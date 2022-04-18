Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Short Interest Update

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,190,000 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the March 15th total of 3,100,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

NYSE:FND opened at $83.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.87. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $79.38 and a twelve month high of $145.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.78.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $914.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.34 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William T. Giles purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth $42,000. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on FND. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $148.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.93.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

