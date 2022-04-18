Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) Short Interest Up 27.0% in March

Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 213,400 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the March 15th total of 168,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 337,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLOOF traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.04. 49,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,465. Flower One has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05.

Flower One Holdings Inc, a cannabis cultivator and producer, engages in the cultivation and production medical and recreational cannabis. It owns and operates 400,000 square foot greenhouse for cannabis cultivation and 55,000 square foot cannabis production facility in Nevada; and 25,000 square-foot indoor cultivation and a commercial kitchen in Las Vegas.

