Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) Short Interest Up 27.0% in March

Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 213,400 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the March 15th total of 168,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 337,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FLOOF traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.04. 49,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,465. Flower One has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05.
