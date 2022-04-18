Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Receives $15,563.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15,563.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PDYPY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Flutter Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £171 ($222.83) to £169 ($220.22) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £170.10 ($221.66) to £159.90 ($208.37) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £155 ($201.98) to £138 ($179.83) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

PDYPY stock opened at $55.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.60 and a 200-day moving average of $74.75. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $51.77 and a fifty-two week high of $110.60.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.