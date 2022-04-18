FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the March 15th total of 1,890,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 999,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

FMC traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $139.86. 9,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,771. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. FMC has a 1 year low of $87.27 and a 1 year high of $139.09.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. FMC had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.16%. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FMC will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 37.19%.

FMC declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Loop Capital cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.47.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total value of $567,240.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,961 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in FMC by 6.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 871,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,243,000 after buying an additional 52,840 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in FMC by 12.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in FMC by 10.9% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 51,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in FMC by 59.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in FMC by 90.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 15,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

