Fortran Co. (OTCMKTS:FRTN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fortran Co. (OTCMKTS:FRTN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of FRTN stock remained flat at $$0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.12. Fortran has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.54.
