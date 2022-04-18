Fortran Co. (OTCMKTS:FRTN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fortran Co. (OTCMKTS:FRTN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of FRTN stock remained flat at $$0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.12. Fortran has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.54.

Fortran Corporation, through its subsidiaries, offers communication system integration services to media and communication sectors. The company provides communication solutions designing, sourcing, implementing, and maintenance services. Additionally, it offers mobile billboards, event marketing, conventions and trade shows, and political advertising and editorial statements.

