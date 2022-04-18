Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.38.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FSM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 19.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 6.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 13.2% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 40,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 35.7% in the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 19,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 26.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $4.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average of $3.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.31. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and CÃ´te d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and SÃ©guÃ©la gold mine located in south western CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

