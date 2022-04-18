Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Insider Scf Partners, Inc. Sells 10,052 Shares

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) insider Scf Partners, Inc. sold 10,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $229,185.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,664. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Scf Partners, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 18th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 14,588 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $334,794.60.

On Monday, April 11th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 1,438 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $31,650.38.

On Friday, April 8th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 1,984 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $43,707.52.

On Monday, April 4th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 3,817 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $89,737.67.

On Friday, April 1st, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 4,612 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $108,658.72.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 29,479 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $724,299.03.

On Monday, March 28th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 3,602 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $82,918.04.

On Thursday, March 24th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 6,906 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $163,257.84.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 600 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $14,532.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 303 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $7,484.10.

Shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,412. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $28.50. The company has a market capitalization of $130.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 3.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Forum Energy Technologies ( NYSE:FET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($1.43). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.29% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $148.10 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 48.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

