Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.52-1.61 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $453-481 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $445.81 million.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $90.85 on Monday. Forward Air has a 12-month low of $80.56 and a 12-month high of $125.71. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.66.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $459.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.13 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 6.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FWRD. Stephens raised shares of Forward Air from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Forward Air from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Forward Air from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Forward Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $136.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 18.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,275,000 after acquiring an additional 21,111 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,340,000 after acquiring an additional 8,987 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,780,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

