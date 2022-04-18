Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.520-$1.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $453 million-$481 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $445.63 million.Forward Air also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.52-1.61 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on FWRD. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Forward Air from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Forward Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Forward Air from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Forward Air from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $136.67.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.31. 1,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,568. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.23. Forward Air has a 12 month low of $80.56 and a 12 month high of $125.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $459.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.13 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Forward Air will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FWRD. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 18.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,275,000 after acquiring an additional 21,111 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 15.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at $4,780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Air (Get Rating)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.