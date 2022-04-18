Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.520-$1.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $453 million-$481 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $445.63 million.Forward Air also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.52-1.61 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird cut Forward Air from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens raised Forward Air from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut Forward Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, April 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Forward Air from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Forward Air presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $136.67.

Forward Air stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,568. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.80 and a 200-day moving average of $102.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Forward Air has a one year low of $80.56 and a one year high of $125.71.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. Forward Air had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $459.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FWRD. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Forward Air in the third quarter valued at about $267,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Forward Air by 15.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Forward Air by 257.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Forward Air by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

