Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.91.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FOXA. UBS Group upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on FOX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of FOXA opened at $39.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.57. FOX has a 1 year low of $34.16 and a 1 year high of $44.95.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FOX will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of FOX by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 12,992 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,623,000. Unigestion Holding SA increased its position in shares of FOX by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 921,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,969,000 after purchasing an additional 84,497 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of FOX by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 92,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

