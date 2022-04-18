Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) to report earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Franco-Nevada’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Franco-Nevada reported earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $4.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Franco-Nevada.
Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 56.44%. The business had revenue of $327.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,308,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,287,304,000 after buying an additional 109,294 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,076,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,255,237,000 after purchasing an additional 566,311 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 3.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,518,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $587,011,000 after purchasing an additional 148,700 shares during the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,095,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,740,000 after purchasing an additional 64,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,939,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,052,000 after purchasing an additional 733,486 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Franco-Nevada stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.06. 497,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,407. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of $124.95 and a twelve month high of $169.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.65.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.25%.
Franco-Nevada Company Profile (Get Rating)
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Franco-Nevada (FNV)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franco-Nevada (FNV)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.