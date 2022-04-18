Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) to report earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Franco-Nevada’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Franco-Nevada reported earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $4.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Franco-Nevada.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 56.44%. The business had revenue of $327.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FNV shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James set a $174.00 price objective on Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,308,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,287,304,000 after buying an additional 109,294 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,076,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,255,237,000 after purchasing an additional 566,311 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 3.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,518,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $587,011,000 after purchasing an additional 148,700 shares during the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,095,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,740,000 after purchasing an additional 64,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,939,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,052,000 after purchasing an additional 733,486 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.06. 497,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,407. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of $124.95 and a twelve month high of $169.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franco-Nevada (FNV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.