Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target Cut to C$227.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$228.00 to C$227.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FNV. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$195.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Franco-Nevada to a “hold” rating and set a C$210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$179.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, March 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$240.00 to C$260.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$168.00 to C$174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$198.20.

Shares of TSE FNV traded down C$0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$210.19. 88,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,705. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$195.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$180.19. The company has a market cap of C$40.22 billion and a PE ratio of 43.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 15.26 and a current ratio of 17.39. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of C$158.27 and a 1-year high of C$216.32.

Franco-Nevada ( TSE:FNV Get Rating ) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$413.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$400.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 4.6796262 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Philip Dane Wilson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$195.00, for a total transaction of C$877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,714,595. Also, Director David Harquail sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$201.38, for a total value of C$4,027,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$28,366,488. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,553 shares of company stock valued at $11,502,552.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

