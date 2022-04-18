Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FRHLF. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Freehold Royalties stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.98. The company had a trading volume of 25,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,821. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.12.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

