Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “N/A” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €65.62 ($71.33).

FME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €83.40 ($90.65) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($66.30) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($81.52) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays set a €70.00 ($76.09) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($77.17) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of ETR FME opened at €62.56 ($68.00) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.10. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €50.98 ($55.41) and a 52-week high of €71.14 ($77.33). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €59.22. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion and a PE ratio of 18.91.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

