Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Frontdoor from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Frontdoor by 0.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 133,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 4.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Frontdoor by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Frontdoor by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Frontdoor stock opened at $32.59 on Monday. Frontdoor has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $57.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.51.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.11 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 3,066.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Frontdoor will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

