FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Arc Family Trust Sells 31,300 Shares

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 31,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $113,619.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,573,357 shares in the company, valued at $78,311,285.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FTC Solar alerts:

On Tuesday, April 12th, Arc Family Trust sold 61,400 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total transaction of $235,776.00.

On Thursday, April 7th, Arc Family Trust sold 92,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $421,360.00.

Shares of FTC Solar stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.45. The stock had a trading volume of 859,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,645. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average is $6.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.05 million and a PE ratio of -2.76. FTC Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $15.46.

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a negative net margin of 40.69%. On average, analysts forecast that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTCI. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of FTC Solar by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FTC Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of FTC Solar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FTC Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.55.

About FTC Solar (Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.