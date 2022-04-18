Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) Short Interest Update

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,450,000 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the March 15th total of 20,320,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $16.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

YMM stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.84. The company had a trading volume of 224,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,297,564. Full Truck Alliance has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $22.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YMM. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,593,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,037,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,192,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,217,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Full Truck Alliance by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,660,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,858,000 after buying an additional 4,666,606 shares during the last quarter. 10.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Full Truck Alliance (Get Rating)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.