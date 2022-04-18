Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the March 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 512,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In other news, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 712,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $14,356,698.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp sold 264,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $4,660,110.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,651,790 shares of company stock valued at $31,525,529. Company insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Funko alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Growth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 12,203 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,929,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,265,000 after purchasing an additional 191,425 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 7,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after purchasing an additional 102,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $16.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $847.65 million, a PE ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.46 and its 200 day moving average is $17.61. Funko has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. Funko had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Funko will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on FNKO. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.74.

About Funko (Get Rating)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.