Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Short Interest Update

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,322,500 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the March 15th total of 1,005,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 105.8 days.
Galaxy Entertainment Group stock opened at $5.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.54. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $9.00.
About Galaxy Entertainment Group (Get Rating)
