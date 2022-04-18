Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Short Interest Update

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,322,500 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the March 15th total of 1,005,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 105.8 days.

Galaxy Entertainment Group stock opened at $5.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.54. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $9.00.

Get Galaxy Entertainment Group alerts:

About Galaxy Entertainment Group (Get Rating)

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the gaming and entertainment, and construction materials businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.