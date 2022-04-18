GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.640-$0.680 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GBL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GAMCO Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of GAMCO Investors from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of NYSE GBL traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.36. The stock had a trading volume of 23,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,306. GAMCO Investors has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $29.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $541.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.80.

GAMCO Investors ( NYSE:GBL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 24.31% and a return on equity of 84.90%. The business had revenue of $81.67 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. GAMCO Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.86%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBL. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in GAMCO Investors by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in GAMCO Investors by 174.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,917 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in GAMCO Investors by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,236 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in GAMCO Investors by 73.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,710 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 190.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,170 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. 21.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

