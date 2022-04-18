Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) Short Interest Up 34.3% in March

Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the March 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31.3 days.

OTCMKTS:GMWKF opened at $98.25 on Monday. Games Workshop Group has a 1-year low of $90.65 and a 1-year high of $171.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.96 and a 200 day moving average of $117.54.

Games Workshop Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy; and Middle-earth strategy battle game. It also publishes short stories, audio dramas, full length novels, and audio books under the Black Library name through physical bookstores, third party online platforms, and other retail and specialist stores; and develops digital content for animation and TV.

