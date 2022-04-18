Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,460,000 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the March 15th total of 3,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

In related news, Director Barry F. Schwartz bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.77 per share, for a total transaction of $111,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $225,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLPI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,835,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $770,560,000 after purchasing an additional 201,201 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,894,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,971,000 after acquiring an additional 60,569 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,344,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,501,000 after acquiring an additional 150,181 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,238,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,614,000 after acquiring an additional 24,387 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,777,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,405,000 after purchasing an additional 803,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

GLPI stock opened at $46.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.28 and a 200 day moving average of $46.28. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $51.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $298.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.10 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 43.91% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.12%.

GLPI has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Bank of America downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.43.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

