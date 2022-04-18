Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200,000 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the March 15th total of 16,930,000 shares. Currently, 8.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Separately, CLSA upgraded Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Get Gaotu Techedu alerts:

Shares of GOTU traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.56. 2,960,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,815,427. The company has a market cap of $397.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of -1.09. Gaotu Techedu has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.89.

Gaotu Techedu ( NYSE:GOTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $173.03 million during the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative return on equity of 92.01% and a negative net margin of 47.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOTU. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 20.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gaotu Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaotu Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.