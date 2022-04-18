GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Receives C$67.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$67.80.

GDI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cormark boosted their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$73.50 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.50 to C$70.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$70.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services stock opened at C$48.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$53.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$53.16. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52 week low of C$43.75 and a 52 week high of C$60.00. The stock has a market cap of C$1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 26.40.

GDI Integrated Facility Services ( TSE:GDI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$433.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$432.08 million. On average, equities analysts predict that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Christian Marcoux bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$55.20 per share, with a total value of C$33,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$33,120. Also, Senior Officer Ahmed S. Boomrod sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total value of C$378,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 379,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$20,474,532.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

