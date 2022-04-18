Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the March 15th total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 601,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,209,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,844,000 after acquiring an additional 12,587 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,088,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,452,000 after buying an additional 222,776 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,079,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,164,000 after buying an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,074,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,503,000 after buying an additional 175,600 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 623,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,240,000 after buying an additional 38,585 shares during the period. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from 3,200.00 to 3,100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $480.86.

GMAB opened at $36.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.94. The firm has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.34, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $49.07.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $402.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.16 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 14.23%. Analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Genmab A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.