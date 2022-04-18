Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.13 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) will post sales of $5.13 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.15 billion and the lowest is $5.12 billion. Genuine Parts posted sales of $4.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full-year sales of $20.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.78 billion to $20.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $21.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.25 billion to $21.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPC. State Street Corp raised its position in Genuine Parts by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,081,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,139,431,000 after buying an additional 284,554 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,675,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $655,441,000 after acquiring an additional 46,060 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,153,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $441,547,000 after purchasing an additional 161,986 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 10.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,814,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,010,000 after purchasing an additional 173,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,063,000 after purchasing an additional 37,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPC opened at $130.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.59 and a 200-day moving average of $130.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $115.63 and a 1-year high of $142.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.37%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

