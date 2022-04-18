Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,940,000 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the March 15th total of 10,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Gerdau by 53.7% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 35,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in Gerdau in the fourth quarter worth about $422,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau during the fourth quarter valued at about $367,000.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Shares of NYSE GGB opened at $6.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.19. Gerdau has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $7.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.0395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gerdau presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.05.

About Gerdau (Get Rating)

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. It operates through four segments: Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.