Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Receives $235.66 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $235.66.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GNGBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Getinge AB (publ) from SEK 425 to SEK 430 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Pareto Securities raised Getinge AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Getinge AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Getinge AB (publ) stock opened at $36.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.67. Getinge AB has a one year low of $31.54 and a one year high of $48.89.

Getinge AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:GNGBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $901.97 million during the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 11.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Getinge AB will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Getinge AB (publ)

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, logistic automation solutions, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

