Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Downgraded by HSBC to “Hold”

Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Getlink from €16.00 ($17.39) to €16.20 ($17.61) in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.20.
Shares of GRPTF stock opened at $19.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.67. Getlink has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $19.14.
Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system. The company operates through three segments: Eurotunnel, Europorte, and ElecLink. The Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels of a length of approximately 50 kilometres each under the English Channel, as well as two terminals at Folkestone in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles in France.
