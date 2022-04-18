GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) PT Raised to $64.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GTLB. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of GitLab from $86.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GitLab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of GitLab from $115.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GitLab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of GitLab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.11.

GTLB stock opened at $50.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.77. GitLab has a 12 month low of $30.74 and a 12 month high of $137.00.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GitLab will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in GitLab during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in GitLab during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in GitLab during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GitLab during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

About GitLab (Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

