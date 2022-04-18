Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Short Interest Down 21.9% in March

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 929,500 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the March 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 245,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

In related news, CEO Dante C. Parrini bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $134,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Brown bought 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLT. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glatfelter in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. raised its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Glatfelter in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Glatfelter by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Glatfelter by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Glatfelter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Glatfelter in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

GLT stock opened at $11.94 on Monday. Glatfelter has a 52 week low of $10.99 and a 52 week high of $18.74. The company has a market capitalization of $533.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.15.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Glatfelter had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $334.46 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 350.02%.

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

