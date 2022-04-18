Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.15.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.
Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.45 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.42% and a negative net margin of 155.63%. Global Blood Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Global Blood Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.
